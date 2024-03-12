March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 12
Champ Week has arrived in college basketball. What does the state of the bubble look like ahead of conference tournament play?
March Madness Bubble Watch: Next Four Out
Team
Wake Forest
Iowa
Providence
Memphis
Conference
ACC
Big Ten
Big East
American
Record
19-12 (11-9)
18-13 (10-10)
19-12 (10-10)
22-9 (11-7)
NET
38
60
63
69
Quad 1 Record
2-5
3-8
5-8
2-3
Quad 2 Record
6-6
5-3
2-4
4-4
Quad 3/4 Record
11-1
10-2
12-0
16-2
Strength Of Schedule
73
16
51
92
Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule
255
236
259
61
Last Game
W 81-76 Vs. Clemson
L 73-61 Vs. No. 12 Illinois
L 74-60 Vs. No. 2 UCONN
L 92-84 At Florida Atlantic
Next Game
Vs. Notre Dame/Georgia Tech 3/13
Vs. Ohio State 3/14
Vs. Georgetown 3/13
Vs. Rice/Wichita State 3/14
A win at Clemson was good for Wake Forest, but they're on this page because that game was preceded by three consecutive losses to Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. Getting two wins in the ACC Tournament doesn't even buy a ton for the Demon Deacons, who would only add a Quad 2 or 3 win along with one over Pitt, before getting a shot at North Carolina in the semis of the ACC Tournament.
Losing by 12 at home to Illinois killed the momentum for Iowa, which had been steadily climbing toward the bubble but lacked that signature win to put their resume over the top. The Big Ten Tournament bracket offers some hope for Iowa, which could get shots at both Illinois and Nebraska on their side, which would give them some momentum to get to the final and potentially get in even if they lose to Purdue.
The end of the season hasn't gone well for the Friars, who have five Quad 1 wins but haven't beaten a potential tournament team since topping St. John's by 3 a month ago. Getting past Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament won't do much but if the Friars can find a way to get a second win over Creighton they'd shoot up the bubble quickly.
Memphis has a string of good non-conference wins they can point to, including victories over Clemson as well as fellow bubblers Virginia and Texas A&M, but all of that work came prior to losing point guard Caleb Mills for the season with a knee injury. Conference play was a struggle for the Tigers without Mills as they picked up a few bad losses along with a home win over Florida Atlantic, leaving the auto-bid as the only path here since any win Memphis picks up prior to the finals won't help their resume.