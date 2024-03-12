March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 12
Champ Week has arrived in college basketball. What does the state of the bubble look like ahead of conference tournament play?
March Madness Bubble Watch: Last Four In
Team
Indiana State
St. John's
Colorado
New Mexico
Conference
Missouri Valley
Big East
Pac-12
Mountain West
Record
28-6 (17-3)
19-12 (11-9)
22-9 (13-7)
22-9 (10-8)
NET
29
39
27
28
Quad 1 Record
1-4
3-9
2-5
2-7
Quad 2 Record
4-1
6-2
7-4
4-1
Quad 3/4 Record
22-1
10-1
13-0
15-1
Strength Of Schedule
126
38
79
86
Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule
303
151
244
208
Last Game
L 84-80 Vs. Drake
W 86-78 Vs. Georgetown
W 73-57 At Oregon State
L 87-85 At No. 22 Utah State
Next Game
N/A
Vs. Seton Hall 3/14
Vs. Utah/ Arizona State 3/14
Vs. Air Force 3/13
A loss in the Missouri Valley title game makes Indiana State this year's test case of whether a high-achieving mid-major with questionable schedule figures can make the field after losing in their conference tournament. The NET and Ken Pom like the Sycamores, whose lone Quad 1 win is over the Drake team that beat them on Sunday, and 28 wins is nothing to sneeze at but any bid thieves would be bad news for Indiana State.
Even though they swept their week St. John's profile takes a bit of a hit as their two wins over Villanova dropped back to Quad 2, bringing them back to 3-9 in Quad 1 games. The Red Storm need to win their quarterfinal game over Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in order to avoid a potential bid thief lapping them on Selection Sunday.
Colorado continued its late-season surge, sweeping the Oregon trip to make it six wins in a row to end the regular season and end up on the right side of the bubble. A win over Utah or Arizona State in their first game at the Pac-12 Tournament should seal a bid for the Buffaloes, who have good metrics and would then likely face Washington State in the semifinals.
The Lobos played hard at Utah State and lost by a bucket, which leaves them clinging to the last spot in the field as of today. Beating Air Force is imperative for New Mexico and they probably have to take down Boise State in the quarters as well since they have only two Quad 1 wins entering the Mountain West Tournament.