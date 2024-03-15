March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 15
Just three days of basketball are left before Selection Sunday. What is the state of the bubble at this stage of the season?
March Madness Bubble Watch: First Four Out
Team
Texas A&M
Virginia
Providence
Pittsburgh
Conference
SEC
ACC
Big East
ACC
Record
19-13 (9-9)
23-9 (13-7)
21-12 (10-10)
22-10 (12-8)
NET
46
50
57
40
Quad 1 Record
5-6
2-6
6-8
4-5
Quad 2 Record
7-2
8-3
3-4
5-3
Quad 3/4 Record
7-5
13-0
12-0
13-2
Strength Of Schedule
22
78
54
82
Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule
65
232
256
340
Last Game
W 80-71 Vs. Ole Miss
W 66-60 (OT) Vs. Boston College
W 78-73 Vs. No. 8 Creighton
W 81-69 Vs. Wake Forest
Next Game
Vs. No. 9 Kentucky 3/15
Vs. NC State 3/15
Vs. No. 10 Marquette 3/15
Vs. No. 4 North Carolina 3/15
The Aggies are the first team out of the field as their resume is a mix of good (5 Quad 1 Wins), great (elite schedule numbers) and bad (13 losses, including five of the Quad 3 variety). A win over Kentucky today would likely put Texas A&M in the field while a loss would leave a long wait until Selection Sunday.
Many bracketologists are higher on Virginia than we are here but a look at their team sheet shows just two Quad 1 wins, a NET of 50, and metrics worse than that. Going to overtime with Boston College isn't a good look and a semifinal game against NC State gives them a chance to get to the ACC Tournament final still needing a win over the Tar Heels or Pitt to lock up their spot.
Providence took a big leap forward with a massive neutral site win over No. 8 Creighton yesterday, giving them their sixth Quad 1 win of the year. The NET and metrics aren't big fans of the Friars but they get a potential gift of a Quad 1 opportunity against a Marquette team who may not have its best player, Tyler Kolek, who sat out yesterday with an oblique injury.
Surviving a win-or-out game against Wake Forest was good for Pittsburgh, which now is in position to add a massive Quad 1 win against North Carolina tonight. The Panthers have arguably the best overall resume of anyone in this group and a win against the Tar Heels could put them over the top.