March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 15
Just three days of basketball are left before Selection Sunday. What is the state of the bubble at this stage of the season?
March Madness Bubble Watch: Last Four In
Team
Seton Hall
Indiana State
Oklahoma
New Mexico
Conference
Big East
Missouri Valley
Big 12
Mountain West
Record
20-12 (13-7)
28-6 (17-3)
20-12 (8-10)
24-9 (10-8)
NET
65
28
45
23
Quad 1 Record
5-8
1-4
4-12
4-6
Quad 2 Record
4-3
4-1
5-0
3-1
Quad 3/4 Record
11-1
22-1
11-0
16-2
Strength Of Schedule
37
128
30
86
Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule
242
305
322
210
Last Game
L 91-72 Vs. St. John's
L 84-80 Vs. Drake
L 77-70 Vs. TCU
W 76-66 Vs. Boise State
Next Game
N/A
N/A
N/A
Vs. Colorado State 3/15
Getting blown out by St. John's definitely hurt Seton Hall, whose NET is 65 and doesn't have favorable metrics from KenPom. The five Quad 1 wins that the Pirates have accumulated, including a 15-point win over UCONN and another over Marquette, should keep Seton Hall in the field but a trip to Dayton feels like a lock right now.
The week's results have been good for Indiana State's metrics, which is key to its argument since the Selection Committee has never omitted a team with a Top-30 NET from the field. The Sycamores are rooting against further bid thieves and a continued surge from teams outside the projected field, which could knock them out.
Oklahoma badly needed their Big 12 Tournament opener against TCU and didn't get it, leaving the Sooners with a resume featuring a borderline NET, bad non-conference strength of schedule and just four Quad 1 wins in 16 opportunities. This is the kind of resume that can get left out on the basis of having to, you know, actually win some of the Quad 1 opportunities you're presented throughout the year.
New Mexico is the only team in this group still playing and has to feel great about their position with a key win over Boise State on Thursday night. A loss to Colorado State wouldn't kill the Lobos but they would feel much safer with a trip to the Mountain West title game on Saturday night.