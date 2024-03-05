Fansided

March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 5

The college basketball regular season is set to conclude this week. How is the NCAA Tournament bubble looking with less than two weeks until Selection Sunday?

By Mike Phillips

Virginia v Duke
Virginia v Duke / Lance King/GettyImages
March Madness Bubble Watch: First Four Out

Team

Virginia

Providence

James Madison

Colorado

Conference

ACC

Big East

Sun Belt

Pac-12

Record

21-9 (12-7)

18-11 (9-9)

28-3 (15-3)

20-9 (11-7)

NET

50

62

52

30

Quad 1 Record

2-6

5-8

1-1

1-5

Quad 2 Record

6-3

2-3

0-1

7-4

Quad 3/4 Record

13-0

11-0

26-1

12-0

Strength Of Schedule

81

64

308

68

Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule

237

267

334

234

Last Game

L 73-48 At No. 9 Duke

L 71-60 Vs. Villanova

W 86-76 At Coastal Carolina

W 81-71 Vs. Stanford

Next Game

Vs. Georgia Tech 3/9

At Georgetown 3/5

Sun Belt Tournament Quarterfinals 3/9

At Oregon 3/7

Virginia is out of the field after another non-competitive loss against a tournament team when they were blown out by Duke on Saturday. Soft schedule numbers and a lack of Quad 1 wins are killing the Cavaliers, who only have Georgia Tech left in the regular season and need to do some damage in the ACC Tournament to get back on the right side of the cut line.

Providence is bidding to be the seventh Big East team in the field and has five Quad 1 wins but its lower NET and schedule figures are keeping them out right now. A big opportunity is available for the Friars with UCONN coming to town on Saturday but they will need to avoid losing a landmine at Georgetown first.

The beat goes on for James Madison, which is now 28-3 with a good NET for a mid-major and a Quad 1 win over Michigan State that is anchoring their resumé. There may be a path to at-large status if they lose to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt final but with their schedule metrics the Dukes would be well-advised to grab the automatic bid if they get that far.

The race to be the third team from the Pac-12 still has Colorado in the lead as they swept ACC-bound Cal and Stanford at home to get to 20 wins on the year. The Oregon trip is on tap this week and Thursday's date with the Ducks is very tricky so Colorado would be well-advised to win it to stay within striking distance ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament.

