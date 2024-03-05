March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 5
The college basketball regular season is set to conclude this week. How is the NCAA Tournament bubble looking with less than two weeks until Selection Sunday?
March Madness Bubble Watch: First Four Out
Team
Virginia
Providence
James Madison
Colorado
Conference
ACC
Big East
Sun Belt
Pac-12
Record
21-9 (12-7)
18-11 (9-9)
28-3 (15-3)
20-9 (11-7)
NET
50
62
52
30
Quad 1 Record
2-6
5-8
1-1
1-5
Quad 2 Record
6-3
2-3
0-1
7-4
Quad 3/4 Record
13-0
11-0
26-1
12-0
Strength Of Schedule
81
64
308
68
Non-Conference Strength Of Schedule
237
267
334
234
Last Game
L 73-48 At No. 9 Duke
L 71-60 Vs. Villanova
W 86-76 At Coastal Carolina
W 81-71 Vs. Stanford
Next Game
Vs. Georgia Tech 3/9
At Georgetown 3/5
Sun Belt Tournament Quarterfinals 3/9
At Oregon 3/7
Virginia is out of the field after another non-competitive loss against a tournament team when they were blown out by Duke on Saturday. Soft schedule numbers and a lack of Quad 1 wins are killing the Cavaliers, who only have Georgia Tech left in the regular season and need to do some damage in the ACC Tournament to get back on the right side of the cut line.
Providence is bidding to be the seventh Big East team in the field and has five Quad 1 wins but its lower NET and schedule figures are keeping them out right now. A big opportunity is available for the Friars with UCONN coming to town on Saturday but they will need to avoid losing a landmine at Georgetown first.
The beat goes on for James Madison, which is now 28-3 with a good NET for a mid-major and a Quad 1 win over Michigan State that is anchoring their resumé. There may be a path to at-large status if they lose to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt final but with their schedule metrics the Dukes would be well-advised to grab the automatic bid if they get that far.
The race to be the third team from the Pac-12 still has Colorado in the lead as they swept ACC-bound Cal and Stanford at home to get to 20 wins on the year. The Oregon trip is on tap this week and Thursday's date with the Ducks is very tricky so Colorado would be well-advised to win it to stay within striking distance ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament.