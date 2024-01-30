Mason Graham transfer portal rumors: 6 best destinations if star DT leaves Michigan
With Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach, Michigan players like Mason Graham could conceivably enter the transfer portal. He is one of a few Wolverines stars everyone will want.
By John Buhler
3. Georgia Bulldogs could win its third national title in four seasons
I would love nothing more than to see Mason Graham transfer to Georgia and go back-to-back with the Wolverines and Dawgs in consecutive years. Not to say Michigan would not have beaten Georgia had they met in the playoff last year, but I would hate to be any team playing these hungry Dawgs in 2024. Carson Beck is back, as are several other key pieces on both sides of the ball. Good luck, SEC.
As with Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, Graham was not really on any of their radars when he was coming out of Servite. Historically, all four national title contenders out of the SEC have landed and developed great players along the defensive line. Alabama has done it better than anyone for longer in recent college football history. Georgia is right up there with Michigan in that department of late.
It remains to be seen how much longer Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is going to be in Athens. Not because he isn't a good position coach, but an outstanding one. He is truly special at what he does. With Jesse Minter out in Ann Arbor, it is all about getting ready for the NFL if you are Graham. If he comes to Athens, he can be a sure-fire first-round pick on a national champion again.
The thought of Graham playing next to Nazir Stackhouse is like Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter again.