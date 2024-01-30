Mason Graham transfer portal rumors: 6 best destinations if star DT leaves Michigan
With Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach, Michigan players like Mason Graham could conceivably enter the transfer portal. He is one of a few Wolverines stars everyone will want.
By John Buhler
4. Texas Longhorns need to replace T'Vondre Sweat in the trenches
If there is a place where Mason Graham may just decide to commit to on the spot out of the transfer portal if he were to enter it would have to be Texas. The Longhorns are pretty much back under head coach Steve Sarkisian, a man who first rose to prominence out on the West Coast, only to completely and totally reinvent himself into something better in the southeast. He is ready to win a championship.
With T'Vondre Sweat declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, Texas needs to find a solution for its big departure in the trenches. Like Michigan, Texas is an undeniably massive college football brand, but one that had not lived up to the hype of its lofty status until only recently. Texas may have dominated in the Big 12 last year, but it will be a new league for the Longhorns in 2024 as they will join the SEC.
As with Jim Harbaugh, Steve Sarkisian favors the offensive side of the ball as a former quarterback. However, he has begun to successfully pivot into being more of the CEO-type. That was the differnce in Texas' breakthrough season this past year. It is probably why Kalen DeBoer's Washington Huskies did not win the national title. He got tight and his offense got tight as a result. Sarkisian is ascending.
Where things currently stand Texas is on a shortlist of four teams who could win the national title.