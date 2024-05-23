A Phillies-A's trade to send Mason Miller back home to Pennsylvania
Mason Miller has been one of, if not the most dominant arms in the game of baseball this season. His stretch of 19 innings is truly something to be studied, as he hasn't allowed a run since his first appearance of the year.
But playing for a franchise that's as doomed as the Oakland A's are, Miller will be heavily sought after at the trade deadline. One team that could use the services of one of the best arms in baseball is the Philadelphia Phillies.
Miller, a native of Pittsburgh, would likely be open to a return to his home state. Especially when you consider he would be going from one of the teams at the bottom of the totem pole to a team at the top of the league.
A massive Phillies-A's trade that would send Mason Miller back to his home state
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the top teams in the league this year and they could look to get even better with a trade for Mason Miller. Miller would replace Jose Alvarado as the Phillies closer, letting Alvardo move to a more comfortable setup man role. But it would cost the Phillies a pretty penny to acquire Miller.
This deal would absolutely center around one of the Phillies top pitching prospects. It would almost certainly be Mick Abel, as Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter recovers from Tommy John Surgery.
Abel is one of the best pitching prospects in the game of baseball. The righty has shown an inate ability to strike batters out, mainly because of his dominant fastball, that grades out as a 65 grade pitch on MLB Pipelines 20-80 scale.
Paired with Abel would be the outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. The outfielder has been quite good in 13 games for the Triple-A Reading Phillies this year. His OPS is north of 1.000 through 50 at bats.
Both of these prospects are high floor players that give the Athletics a much more stable core to their farm system. Mick Abel would step up as the best prospect in the A's system, joining Jacob Wilson in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects.
For Philadelphia, this deal would make a ton of sense. They need to continue to improve their roster and their ways of winning as the Atlanta Braves remain hot on their tail in the NL East.
Trading for Miller may even steal him from Atlanta or another National League team that could be making an attempt to acquire him. The benefits of making this deal are plentiful for Philadelphia.