Alternate angle shows hitters don't stand a chance against Mason Miller
You could spend all day trying to find a pitcher that has been more dominant than the A's closer, Mason Miller has been in 2024. Spoiler alert, you won't find one.
The former Division 3 standout has been incredible, completely destroying nearly every advanced analytic that is used for pitchers in the big leagues.
According to Baseball Savant, Miller ranks in the 100th percentile in xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, Chase%, Whiff%, K% and HardHit%. And if you're not a fan of advanced analytics, there's an alternate camera angle of his last outing that shows how unhittable he truly is. Check it out.
Alternate angle of Mason Miller fastball further proves how unhittable he is
This angle truly puts into perspective just how unhittable the 6-5, 200 pound closer has been. Even the most old school, anti-analytics fan will be able to appreciate how impressive Miller is based on this new angle.
The numbers back up Miller's dominance as well. Since his first outing, the righty has thrown 19.1 innings. In those 19+ innings, Miller has allowed just four hits, zero runs, and four walks. He's also struck out 40 batters in that span. Mind you, he's doing this against the best hitters on the planet.
His dominance is so other-worldly that he has to come back to earth at some point. There's going to come a time where Mason Miller will allow another run and there's going to come a time when he'll blow his first save. At least the team's he's throwing against can hope. This kind of dominance hasn't been seen, well, ever.
Baseball would benefit from new camera angles like this available for every game, from every pitcher. Adding new perspectives is good for the game. Being able to see just how elite that the top players in the game are would be great for viewership.
The average fan can't comprehend just how hard Miller is throwing until a camera angle like this is released. They also can't comprehend just how fast Elly De La Cruz is or how hard Aaron Judge hits the ball. Additional camera angles are good for the game and MLB needs to start releasing more and more of them.