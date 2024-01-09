NFL Rumors: 3 teams that can capitalize on Titans mistake and hire Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans have surprisingly elected to fire 2021 AP Coach of the Year Award winner Mike Vrabel after consecutive disappointing seasons. However, Vrabel should have no shortage of suitors in the open market.
By Lior Lampert
1. New England Patriots
Last but not least, Vrabel returning to the New England Patriots tops the list of best destinations. Vrabel spent eight of his 14 seasons as a player with the Patriots from 2001-08. In that span, he helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2007 while finishing fifth in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting that season.
With Patriots current head coach (and Vrabel’s former head coach as a player) Bill Belichick’s future with the team in question after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles with the franchise, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz has reported that Vrabel “is interested in the idea of returning to the Patriots,” if the Patriots and Belichick part ways.
While the Patriots are far from contention, especially compared to the teams listed ahead of them on this list, the connection between Vrabel and the franchise goes beyond that. Vrabel enjoyed the greatest success of his NFL career with the Patriots and would potentially have the opportunity to return to Foxborough, only this time to be the head coach.
Of course, this is all dependent on whether the Patriots and Belichick mutually agree to part ways. It is important to note that Belichick signed a “lucrative, multi-year, new contract,” last offseason, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.