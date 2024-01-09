NFL Rumors: 3 teams that can capitalize on Titans mistake and hire Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans have surprisingly elected to fire 2021 AP Coach of the Year Award winner Mike Vrabel after consecutive disappointing seasons. However, Vrabel should have no shortage of suitors in the open market.
By Lior Lampert
2. Los Angeles Chargers
After firing head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco following the Los Angeles Chargers’ 63-21 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, the Chargers are badly in search of a new identity and a head coach who can capitalize on having a franchise quarterback such as Justin Herbert.
Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract last offseason, with the Chargers making a significant investment in the signal-caller under the expectation that they will contend for the Super Bowl yearly. However, the Chargers took a notable step back in 2023 after reaching the playoffs in 2022 and need to find a way to get back on track next season, starting with the potential hiring of Vrabel.
The Chargers hired Staley with zero prior head coaching experience, and it is safe to say that was a failed experiment, to put it nicely. As a result, the Chargers could hire a more experienced coach like Vrabel, who has a proven track record of success.
While the Chargers have holes in their roster, they boast one of the best quarterback-receiver tandems in the NFL between Herbert and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, as well as a franchise cornerstone left tackle in the form of Rashawn Slater. Additionally, Vrabel would get the chance to work with multiple All-Pros and Pro Bowlers on the defensive side like Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Khalil Mack, as well as up-and-coming cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Overall, the Chargers would make for a fun landing spot for Vrabel.