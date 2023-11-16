MLB Insider: Evaluating 3 potential trade destinations for Corbin Burnes
With Craig Counsell headed to Chicago, it's led to countless speculation about the Milwaukee Brewers. Could they move Corbin Burnes?
With the Milwaukee Brewers losing Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs, a stunning move that sent shockwaves throughout the baseball industry, it’s put the long-term status of Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames and Brandon Woodruff in question.
With Burnes a year removed from free agency, and his asking price surely set to exceed what the Brewers are comfortable paying, it led to natural trade speculation. Just look at Josh Hader’s situation, where the Brewers dealt him when he had 1.5 years of control left. Burnes has only one season, and that is incredibly valuable to contending teams needing rotation help.
Which essentially sums up the entire baseball landscape, meaning there would be a strong market for Burnes, and could raise the potential return the Brewers receive. Milwaukee will listen on Burnes – they listen on all of their players – and it would not be surprising if another team presented an offer that resulted in them parting with the star right-hander.
Let’s evaluate three potential destinations for Corbin Burnes
Los Angeles Dodgers
This is the most sensible landing spot for Burnes, and something that I have been talking about for months.
The Dodgers have the prospect capital that would intrigue the Brewers. They have the need for a star right-hander in their rotation. They have an extensive history of making significant trades. And their most recent trade for a star pitcher – Max Scherzer – also included Trea Turner. Who says they couldn’t try to acquire both Burnes and Willy Adames in the deal?
That would fill their rotation and shortstop voids, at least for the 2024 season. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Dodgers considered it. I don’t know how likely that would be. But Burnes figures to be high up on their list of targets. This is a fit to watch.