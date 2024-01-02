MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on Giants, Blue Jays, Mariners, Reds, Brewers
With the MLB offseason seemingly at a standstill, here's what I'm hearing around the league on the Giants, Blue Jays, Mariners, Reds and Brewers.
Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays
Free-agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced. Kiermaier, regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, gives the Blue Jays their third outfielder and lessens the need for a Cody Bellinger-type. Here’s a full breakdown of the contract, per source:
2024: $10.5 million.
$375,000 in incentives.
$150,000 for 120 days on active roster.
$100,000 for 150 days on active roster.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Toronto Blue Jays
Free-agent infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, according to major-league sources. Here’s a full breakdown of the deal, per source:
2024: $7.5 million.
2025: $7.5 million.
$250,000 each for 500, 550 plate appearances. $500,000 in additional incentives.
The Blue Jays prioritized Kiner-Falefa in free agency and were among many teams to express interest in a two-year contract for the versatile defender. Among other teams that were involved, according to sources, included the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins.