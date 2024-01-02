MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on Giants, Blue Jays, Mariners, Reds, Brewers
With the MLB offseason seemingly at a standstill, here's what I'm hearing around the league on the Giants, Blue Jays, Mariners, Reds and Brewers.
Tom Murphy, San Francisco Giants
Free-agent catcher Tom Murphy and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a two-year contract, the team announced. It shores up the Giants’ catcher position and could make Joey Bart, once one of the team’s top prospects, expendable via trade. Here’s a breakdown of the contract:
2024: $4 million.
2025: $4 million.
2026: $4 million club option ($250,000 buyout).
Frankie Montas and Buck Farmer, Cincinnati Reds
Free-agent pitcher Frankie Montas and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a one-year, $16 million contract, the team announced. It’s the second big addition to the rotation, with Nick Martinez being the other, and will likely mark the last of their big moves this offseason. Here’s a breakdown of the contract.
2024: $14 million.
2025: $20 million mutual option ($2 million buyout).
Free-agent reliever Buck Farmer and the Reds are in agreement on a one-year contract to bring the right-hander back to Cincinnati. It further solidifies the Reds’ bullpen and gives them additional depth as their payroll flexibility for spending this offseason appears to be dwindling. Here’s a breakdown of the deal:
2024: $2.25 million.
$50,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65 games pitched.