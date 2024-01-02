MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on Giants, Blue Jays, Mariners, Reds, Brewers
With the MLB offseason seemingly at a standstill, here's what I'm hearing around the league on the Giants, Blue Jays, Mariners, Reds and Brewers.
While free agency has been at a “standstill,” according to one agent, the market is beginning to percolate. While that hasn’t led to many deals, talks have been happening behind the scenes.
Some baseball people anticipate the dam breaking this week and there being numerous names to come off the board. Others believe that the market will continue to be stagnant as many of the top players have yet to sign – Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger – are all represented by Scott Boras.
Which almost certainly means that the free-agent market will boast some of its top names for a little while longer. But here’s some of what I’m hearing around the league from major-league sources:
Mitch Garver, Seattle Mariners
Free-agent catcher Mitch Garver has signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, the team announced. Here’s a full breakdown of the contract, per source:
$2 million signing bonus.
2024: $9.5 million.
2025: $11.5 million.
2026: $12 million mutual option ($1 million buyout).
$500,000 each time Garver is traded.
$450,000 in incentives.