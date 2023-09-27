MLB Playoffs: 3 teams the Orioles should hope to avoid in the postseason
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball's most interesting stories this season. But their run could end early if they run into these 3 teams.
By Curt Bishop
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball's most interesting stories this season. They took some big steps towards respectability in 2022, rising from 110 losses the previous year to win 83 games and finish just three games back of the third AL Wild Card spot.
This year, they have been even better and have proven to be a dangerous ball-club. This is a team with a powerful offense led by young stars such as Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Jordan Westburg, Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, and others.
Needless to say, they should be a very dangerous team by the time the postseason comes around, now that they have secured their spot in this year's dance.
However, that doesn't mean that they're fully in the clear. When the postseason starts, it's not always about who is best, but rather, who is hot. That team could be the Orioles, but plenty of other teams will have something to say about that and have their own reasons to be excited for the postseason.
The Orioles have not been to the postseason since all the way back in 2016, and haven't won a postseason game since the 2014 ALDS. But they'll be looking to change that this season.
Still, there are several teams they may want to watch out for when the playoffs get underway. Some of them could be postseason opponents, while others they may be lucky to avoid.
In this piece, we will discuss three teams the Orioles should hope to avoid this October.