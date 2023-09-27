MLB Insider: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 postseason
The MLB postseason is almost here, and FanSided's MLB Insider Robert Murray has three bold predictions for the entire playoffs.
The MLB postseason is almost a week away, and the only thing we know right now is that the Atlanta Braves will receive a first-round bye. The American League is more unsettled, though with a 2.5-game lead, the Baltimore Orioles appear to have the inside track at a first-round bye.
If the regular season was any indication, the postseason could be among the most unpredictable and chaotic in recent history. No team is invincible, either, with the Braves and Dodgers dealing with questions in the rotation, the Brewers’ inconsistent offense, and the Philadelphia Phillies now surging as Trea Turner looks like the Trea Turner of old after fans at Citizens Bank Park gave him a standing ovation.
In the American League, the Orioles’ pitching staff remains a question. The Rays are also dealing with injuries in the rotation and bullpen and will also be without Wander Franco for the postseason. The Astros are as vulnerable this year as they have been during their dynasty run. The Rangers have bounced back after a down stretch. The Blue Jays have surged lately, going 7-3 in their last 10 games, and have a firm grasp on the second wild card spot while the Mariners are on the outside looking in.
Let’s dive into three bold postseason predictions.
MLB Postseason bold prediction: Phillies make a deep playoff run
The Phillies did it last year, knocking out the Atlanta Braves on their way to a World Series appearance. I think they have a real shot at doing it again and going on a deep postseason run.
As currently constructed, the Phillies would face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild card round. The Diamondbacks would be a tough out in a three-game series with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly headlining their rotation, but the Phillies were built for this environment with a lineup that includes Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and others.
The Phillies also have a rotation that has extensive postseason experience and was just in a similar situation a year prior. If they do ultimately beat the Diamondbacks, they will then move on to a Braves team that will be without Max Fried and Charlie Morton and should instead have Kyle Wright, who has dealt with shoulder inflammation in 2023 and struggled, as well as Bryce Elder (who was in an All-Star in 2023, but has struggled mightily in the second half).
Meaning that the Braves are vulnerable, and the Phillies could once again be in position to take advantage.