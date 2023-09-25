MLB Wild Card Round full schedule for 2023 postseason
It's postseason baseball time! Here is when and where you can watch every MLB Wild Card Round Series.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 MLB regular season has entered its final week, meaning that it's time for postseason baseball. The field of teams will be cut down from 30 to 12 as those organizations look to be the last one standing and hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy at the end of the World Series.
As has been the case since 2022, there will be four Wild Card Series, which will be best-of-three. Teams in the American and National Leagues with the two best records will earn a first-round bye, while the remaining four teams in each will face off in the Wild Card Series.
Without further ado, here is the full schedule for the MLB Wild Card Round.
MLB Wild Card Round full schedule for 2023 postseason
The Wild Card Round will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and conclude on Thursday, Oct. 5. So, three consecutive days of Wild Card Round action. These games will all air on ESPN platforms, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and the ESPN app.
Below is the full Wild Card Round schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 3
- AL Wild Card A, Game 1: AL Wild Card No. 3 at AL Division Winner No. 3 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- AL Wild Card B, Game 1: AL Wild Card No. 2 at AL Wild Card No. 1 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- NL Wild Wild Card A, Game 1: NL Wild Card No. 3 at NL Division Winner No. 3 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- NL Wild Card B, Game 1: NL Wild Card No. 2 at NL Wild Card No. 1 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
Wednesday, Oct. 4
- AL Wild Card A, Game 2: AL Wild Card No. 3 at AL Division Winner No. 3 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- AL Wild Card B, Game 2: AL Wild Card No. 2 at AL Wild Card No. 1 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- NL Wild Wild Card A, Game 2: NL Wild Card No. 3 at NL Division Winner No. 3 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- NL Wild Card B, Game 2: NL Wild Card No. 2 at NL Wild Card No. 1 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
Thursday, Oct. 5
- AL Wild Card A, Game 3: AL Wild Card No. 3 at AL Division Winner No. 3 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- AL Wild Card B, Game 3: AL Wild Card No. 2 at AL Wild Card No. 1 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- NL Wild Wild Card A, Game 3: NL Wild Card No. 3 at NL Division Winner No. 3 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
- NL Wild Card B, Game 3: NL Wild Card No. 2 at NL Wild Card No. 1 (ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2)
Remember, these series are all a best-of-three. That means whichever team wins two games first will advance to the Division Series. So, Game 3 of the Wild Card Series may not be necessary.
The Wild Card Series winner with the lowest seed will face the team with the division winner with the best record. The Wild Card series with the highest seed will face off against the division winner with the second-best record.