Atlanta Braves Rumors: Vaughn Grissom buzz, Dansby returns, will Charlie Morton come back?
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Dansby Swanson returns for final series of season
The Chicago Cubs are in Atlanta for a critical three-game series as they fight for one of the final NL Wild Card spots. A series defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates put Chicago in a precarious position, but they have since responded by sweeping the Colorado Rockies. Now with a day off behind them, the Cubs are up for the challenge of cementing their season as a success, and facing off against the best team in baseball, record-wise.
Swanson returns to Truist Park for the first time since he left Atlanta this offseason. It seems unlikely Swanson will be met with anything but cheers in his ATL return, especially considering all he means to the Braves organization. Heck, it's not his fault Alex Anthopoulos wouldn't pay up.
Dansby has done wonders for this Chicago organization, as the Sheriff has installed a new culture of winning on the north side of the Windy City.
“I love seeing where we started and where we’ve come to,” Swanson said, per The Athletic. “What people looked at the Chicago Cubs as (when the season started) versus what they (see) now. To me, there’s a difference in how we go about our business and the expectations and standards that we’ve started to create here. That’s a big deal. If you want sustainable success, you need that part first. I feel like we’ve done a really good job of building on that. Every day we show up, we expect to win. That’s a really important step until you can really thrive at a high level.”
Now with their backs up against the wall, Swanson must help lead the Cubs to a series victory in familiar territory, or hope the Cubs opponents struggle alongside them.