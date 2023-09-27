MLB Insider: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 postseason
The MLB postseason is almost here, and FanSided's MLB Insider Robert Murray has three bold predictions for the entire playoffs.
MLB Postseason bold prediction: Astros win only one postseason series
Perhaps this is a bit of a hot take considering the Houston Astros’ recent downturn, a stretch that involved getting swept by the Kansas City Royals and also losing two of three to the Oakland A’s. But I believe that the Astros will win only one postseason series.
This Astros team has been inconsistent throughout the entire season. At some point, I – and many others – expected them to ultimately turn it around and start playing like the Astros have during their dynasty run. But while they did show signs of life in a 5-1 win in Game 1 of a crucial series against the Mariners in Seattle, it’s hard to trust them. At least right now.
It’s possible that the Astros, a veteran team that is used to having their backs against the wall, continue to turn it on against the Mariners and then the Diamondbacks before the postseason gets here. If that is indeed the case, then they are as scary of an opponent as there is in the American League considering their past track record.
But I’m not buying it, especially with the Orioles, Rays and Rangers all looking formidable in the AL.