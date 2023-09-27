MLB Insider: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 postseason
The MLB postseason is almost here, and FanSided's MLB Insider Robert Murray has three bold predictions for the entire playoffs.
MLB Postseason bold prediction: Brewers defeat the Dodgers in the NLDS
If the season ended today (it doesn’t), the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would square off in a three-game wild card series. The winner of that series would then go on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series.
And I believe that the Brewers beat the Dodgers.
The Dodgers, for as talented as they are, are flawed. Clayton Kershaw is a shell of himself. Julio Urias will not pitch in the postseason. Their starting rotation will consist of Kershaw and rookies Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and others. And against a Brewers team that has former MVP Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Mark Canha and others, as well as arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, the Dodgers could be in trouble.
Not to mention that Craig Counsell is one of baseball’s best managers and has routinely found every single edge to give his team an advantage in postseason series. He did that in 2018, where he brought the Brewers to a Game 7 in the NLCS against the Dodgers, only to come up short. But I don’t think history repeats itself this time. I believe that the Brewers knock out the Dodgers to once again advance to the NLCS in what could very well be Counsell’s final season as the team’s manager.