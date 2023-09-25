MLB Divisional Round full schedule for 2023 postseason
The MLB Postseason begins on Oct. 3 with the Wild Card Series. But what about the Division Series? Here is the full schedule.
By Scott Rogust
After six months, the 2023 MLB regular season has reached its conclusion. There were plenty of storylines worth following throughout the campaign, and now, only 12 teams will play for the right to compete and win the World Series.
The MLB postseason officially begins on Oct. 3 with the start of the Wild Card Series. The best-of-three series will see four teams in each league battling for the right to advance to the Division Series. From there, they will face off against the two division winners who earned a first-round bye by way of having the top two records after the season.
So, when does the Division Round begin?
MLB Division Round Series full schedule for 2023 postseason
The Division Round begins on Saturday, Oct. 7, and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 14, the latest. The American League Division Series games air on FOX or FS1. National League Division Series games air on TBS.
Here is the full schedule for the Division Series:
Saturday, Oct. 7
- ALDS A, Game 1: AL Lower Wild Card Winner at No. 1 AL Division Winner (Fox or FS1)
- ALDS B, Game 1: AL Higher Wild Card Winner at No. 2 AL Division Winner (FOX or FS1)
- NLDS A, Game 1: NL Lower Wild Card Winner at No. 1 NL Division Winner (TBS)
- NLDS B, Game 1: NL Higher Wild Card Winner at No. 2 NL Division Winner (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 8
- ALDS A, Game 2: AL Lower Wild Card Winner at No. 1 AL Division Winner (Fox or FS1)
- ALDS B, Game 2: AL Higher Wild Card Winner at No. 2 AL Division Winner (FOX or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 9
- NLDS A, Game 2: NL Lower Wild Card Winner at No. 1 NL Division Winner (TBS)
- NLDS B, Game 2: NL Higher Wild Card Winner at No. 2 NL Division Winner (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 10
- ALDS A, Game 3: No. 1 AL Division Winner at AL Lower Wild Card Winner (FOX or FS1)
- ALDS B, Game 3: No. 2 AL Division Winner at AL Higher Wild Card Winner (FOX or FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
- ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary): No. 1 AL Division Winner at AL Lower Wild Card Winner (FOX or FS1)
- ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary): No. 2 AL Division Winner at AL Higher Wild Card Winner (FOX or FS1)
- NLDS A, Game 3: No. 1 NL Division Winner at NL Lower Wild Card Winner (TBS)
- NLDS B, Game 3: No. 2 NL Division Winner at NL Higher Wild Card Winner (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 12
- NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary): No. 1 NL Division Winner at NL Lower Wild Card Winner (TBS)
- NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary): No. 2 NL Division Winner at NL Higher Wild Card Winner (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 13
- ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary): AL Lower Wild Card Winner at No. 1 AL Division Winner (Fox or FS1)
- ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary): AL Higher Wild Card Winner at No. 2 AL Division Winner (FOX or FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 14
- NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary): NL Lower Wild Card Winner at No. 1 NL Division Winner (TBS)
- NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary): NL Higher Wild Card Winner at No. 2 NL Division Winner (TBS)
The Division Series is best-of-five, meaning that whichever team gets three wins in their respective series will advance to the next round.
From there, it the two Division Series winners in each league will face off in the Championship Series, which officially begins on Sunday, Oct. 15.