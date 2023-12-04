MLB rumor roundup: 3 things to watch at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings on Day 1
What could happen in Nashville on Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings? Here are three things I'm watching in the Music City.
By Kevin Henry
MLB rumors: Is Randy Arozarena really on the market?
There has been plenty of talk about the Tampa Bay Rays trading off starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, but could there be a big roster overhaul coming inside Tropicana Field? More and more buzz seems to be happening about Arozarena and his trade potential, with Morosi not only mentioning his name as being "available" but also linking the Rays and Seattle Mariners as possible trade partners.
Of course, Arozarena isn't the only Ray who could be moved this week, but he and Paredes could also arguably be the most impactful position players who could be traded by Tampa Bay this winter. If one or both were to be swapped out, it would certainly change the complexion of a Rays team that exited last year's postseason in the Wild Card round after getting off to such a fast start.
Will Tampa Bay be active on the trade market? Is Seattle truly a possibility to boost its roster through a deal with the Rays? I will be listening for answers to both of those questions.