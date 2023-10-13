MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Divisional Series
The Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Twins were all stunningly eliminated in the Divisional Series. Here's how they should approach their offseasons.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Add starting pitching
The Dodgers’ rotation is also in flux. Lance Lynn has a $19 million club option that is certainly going to be declined. Clayton Kershaw is considering retirement. The only sure things are youngsters Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Emmet Sheehan.
For a Dodgers team that has World Series aspirations, they need more definitive and veteran answers.
The Dodgers understood that at the trade deadline, agreeing to a deal to acquire left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez from the Detroit Tigers. But Rodriguez invoked his no-trade clause and left the Dodgers scrambling for answers. Could they pursue a free agent like Jordan Montgomery or Lucas Giolito? Or could they turn to the trade market, where right-handers Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease figure to be the topic of trade rumors?