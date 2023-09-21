MLB Rumors: 3 Angels trade deadline targets who have failed with their new team
The Angels gambled big on several trade deadline targets who didn't really work out. Here are the three biggest swings and misses.
By Curt Bishop
Several weeks have passed since the trade deadline. Certain players were dealt to new teams who were in the mix for the postseason. Some of these trades have worked out, while others haven't.
Trades are usually made so that contending teams can supplement their roster and make a run at the postseason, while the teams giving up certain players do so with an eye on the future, understanding that the current season may be a lost cause.
Oftentimes, the effects of certain deals are felt immediately, as a team that added pieces may quickly reap the benefits of acquiring a certain player who helps them make a run toward October. On the other hand, that player may sometimes struggle with his new team, which can throw a wrench in the team's plans for October.
With almost two months having passed since the Aug. 1 trade deadline, we are starting to see just how some of these deals have panned out for certain teams. Some teams have received a boost from their additions while others have been forced to make some very tough decisions after adding certain players.
In this piece, we will be examining three players from the Los Angeles Angels who have failed to live up to expectations and what the result of such struggles has been.
Angels trade acquisitions who failed: 3. Lucas Giolito
Giolito was acquired by the Angels from the White Sox along with Reynaldo Lopez. Of course, Giolito is no longer with the Angels and is now with the Guardians.
But the veteran right-hander made only six starts with the Halos before the Guardians claimed him off of waivers. In those six starts, the 29-year-old went 1-5 with the Angels and posted an ugly ERA of 6.89 in 32.2 innings of work. He still averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, which could be an encouraging sign for teams that may target him this offseason when he becomes a free agent.
The Angels acquired him hoping to make a run towards October and give Shohei Ohtani a taste of the postseason in what will likely be his last year with the team. But when the Angels fell out of contention, they placed Giolito and others on waivers, essentially giving up on the season.
The former All-Star owns an 8-14 record and a concerning ERA of 4.60 on the season. He has even struggled with the Guardians as well. In four starts, he has posted a 1-3 record and has allowed 14 earned runs in 22.1 innings of work, which ultimately amounts to a 5.64 ERA with Cleveland.
While his strikeout numbers are still encouraging, his fall from grace in the second half of the season could ultimately hurt his stock this coming offseason. He'll be one of many starters available on the free agent market when the offseason begins following the conclusion of the World Series.