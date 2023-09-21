MLB Rumors: 3 Angels trade deadline targets who have failed with their new team
The Angels gambled big on several trade deadline targets who didn't really work out. Here are the three biggest swings and misses.
By Curt Bishop
Angels trade acquisitions who failed: 2. C.J. Cron
Cron was acquired from the Rockies along with Randal Grichuk. He had made his Major-League debut with the Halos back in 2014 before ultimately joining the Rays four years later. He made brief stops with the Twins and Tigers before his time in Colorado.
This year, he made his way back to the Angels, having hit .260 with 11 home runs, 32 RBI, and a .780 OPS. However, he struggled in his return to the West Coast, and on Aug. 18, he was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation. His back had plagued him earlier in the year before the trade as well, as he missed a month with the Rockies.
Clearly, injuries have been an issue for Cron this season, which could potentially stand to reason why he has struggled at the plate as of late.
The Angels traded for him to add a little extra thump in their lineup as they geared up for a potential run. The 33-year-old has played just 14 games since returning to the Halos. In those games, he is hitting just .217 with one home run, five RBI, and a concerning .563 OPS.
So far, the former All-Star hasn't quite lived up to expectations since returning out West, and the Angels themselves have also continued to plummet.
Cron has since returned from the injured list and is now back in the Angels' lineup, but he still has yet to find his groove at the plate and continues to struggle as the end of the season draws near.