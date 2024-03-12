MLB Rumors: 3 best Dylan Cease trade offers from 3 Yankees rivals
If the Yankees won't put together a compelling offer for Dylan Cease, perhaps some of their biggest rivals will.
With Gerrit Cole injured and potentially out for a long time, the New York Yankees have reportedly re-engaged in Dylan Cease trade talks with the Chicago White Sox.
With Cease's upside, durability, and the fact that he comes with two years of control, it's going to take a ton to pry him away. The White Sox probably won't get exactly what they want, but they'll still get a lot.
While the Cease fit in New York is more obvious than ever, the Yankees refusing to part with top prospect Spencer Jones could result in them letting Cease land elsewhere, maybe even with one of their rivals.
These three Yankees rivals should all consider trading for Snell and throwing these offers out as their best ones. No, that doesn't mean that the White Sox will necessarily accept, but these offers should at least get them listening while staying away from offering players who can be deemed as untouchable.
3) The best Astros trade offer for Dylan Cease
From the sound of things, Cole's injury is worse news than the Justin Verlander injury, but Verlander beginning his second straight season on the IL is certainly concerning. The 41-year-old joining Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia on the IL puts the Houston Astros at a disadvantage to start the year, even with their tremendous starting pitching depth.
The Astros are a team clearly trying to win right now, and acquiring Cease gives them a better shot to do so. It gives them Verlander insurance for now, and gives them an unstoppable trio of Verlander, Cease, and Framber Valdez for the rest of the AL to worry about.
Houston doesn't really have anything all that exciting when it comes to prospects, so for them to really get the White Sox to listen, Hunter Brown is going to have to be made available. It'd be tough to trade Brown, a really promising pitcher under team control through the 2028 season, but you have to give to get.
The Astros would be parting with Brown and their top prospect, Jacob Melton, to make this work. That sounds steep, but Melton is not even a top 100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Astros lost their two best prospects in the Verlander trade from last season. If they want to make another huge trade, that's what they should offer the White Sox.