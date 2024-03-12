MLB Rumors: 3 best Dylan Cease trade offers from 3 Yankees rivals
If the Yankees won't put together a compelling offer for Dylan Cease, perhaps some of their biggest rivals will.
2) The best Orioles trade offer for Dylan Cease
The Baltimore Orioles made a massive trade for a starting pitcher already this offseason, landing Corbin Burnes from the Brewers. That raises the question of whether they'd be comfortable pulling off another blockbuster, but they should be for a couple of reasons.
First, Kyle Bradish is hurt and set to begin the year on the IL. The Orioles hope he'll be back sometime soon, but you never know with an arm injury. Bradish being out puts a whole lot of pressure on the rest of the rotation to step up. Adding Cease for insurance purposes certainly can't hurt.
Second, they really didn't have to give up all that much to acquire Burnes. Joey Ortiz and DL Hall are both intriguing prospects, but they're not the blue chippers that Baltimore has. Jackson Holliday is obviously untouchable, but the Orioles have several other prospects that could be of interest to the White Sox like Samuel Basallo, their No. 2 overall prospect and the 17th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The Orioles won't want to trade Basallo, but with Adley Rutschman behind the plate for the next decade (and hopefully longer), his value might not get any higher than it is currently. Using him as the only huge piece to get a pitcher of Cease's caliber with an extra year of control is worth their while.
The White Sox can get Basallo, their blue-chip prospect while getting a nice pitching prospect in Cade Povich and a player in Tyler Wells who has shown flashes of brilliance at the MLB level. Just last season he had a 3.64 ERA in 25 appearances (20 starts) and he's under team control through the 2027 campaign.