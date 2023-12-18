MLB Rumors: 3 best Josh Hader free-agent destinations plus 1 dark horse
Josh Hader should get a lot of interest when free agency picks up steam as he's the best reliever on the market by far.
3. The Rangers could desperately use Josh Hader as they try to repeat
The Texas Rangers find themselves in an interesting position. They're looking to repeat as World Series Champions, but have multiple starters out for much of the season due to injury, and have a lackluster bullpen.
The Rangers had what looked like a subpar bullpen this past postseason as well, but got good performances from their late-game relievers and wound up winning the World Series. They've already added Kirby Yates so it's possible they choose to not sign Hader to the monster deal he's going to get, but it's hard to ignore just how much sense the fit makes.
The fact that it's just such a perfect fit made the Rangers the presumed favorites entering this offseason. Unfortunately, it looks like Jordan Montgomery's price tag has gotten to the point where they can bring him back due to uncertainty regarding their TV deal according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. While Montgomery is going to make more than Hader, it remains to be seen whether Texas will be willing to splurge on the lucrative reliever.
It makes all the sense in the world and if Texas can get his price to a point where they're comfortable, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see it happen.