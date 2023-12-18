MLB Rumors: 3 best Josh Hader free-agent destinations plus 1 dark horse
Josh Hader should get a lot of interest when free agency picks up steam as he's the best reliever on the market by far.
It was assumed that once Shohei Ohtani signed his mega-deal, that the floodgates would open in MLB Free Agency. We've seen some moves being made, but things are mostly quiet when it comes to the big-name free agents.
The reliever market has been especially quiet as well, with most of the big names remaining on the market. The biggest name is easily Josh Hader, who could wind up getting the biggest contract in history for a reliever, beating Edwin Diaz's $102 million guarantee. The lucrative deal Hader is going to get likely takes the team he was just on, the San Diego Padres out of the equation.
Eventually, Hader is going to have to make a decision regarding where he'll sign. These three teams make the most sense, and there could be a surprise suitor as well.
4. The Dodgers could continue to dominate the offseason by signing Josh Hader
This is definitely not what a majority of baseball fans would want to see. The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the offseason already, signing Shohei Ohtani and trading for Tyler Glasnow. They could easily add Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mix as well, and thanks to Ohtani's absurd deferrals, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see them steal Josh Hader from their division rivals.
The Dodgers being in the mix for Hader is not far-fetched, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today predicted he'd sign with Los Angeles. They're a team clearly willing to go all in on 2024, and there's no bigger upgrade than Hader.
The bullpen is not their biggest need as even after the Glasnow addition they still need another arm, but adding Hader to form one of the best bullpens in the National League would not be a bad play at all.
Hader closing with guys like Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, and Caleb Ferguson setting up would not be ideal for the rest of the National League. It's not what anyone wants to see, but at this point, counting the Dodgers out of discussions with any high-end free agent would be foolish.