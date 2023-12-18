MLB Rumors: 3 best Josh Hader free-agent destinations plus 1 dark horse
Josh Hader should get a lot of interest when free agency picks up steam as he's the best reliever on the market by far.
2) Josh Hader could be the big fish the Cubs have been waiting for
The Chicago Cubs seem to be in on everybody only to watch them go to other teams. They were one of the rumored finalists for Shohei Ohtani before he signed with the Dodgers. They were interested in trading for Tyler Glasnow before he wound up going to Los Angeles as well. Even Juan Soto was a rumored target before the Yankees acquired him.
Hader to the Cubs hasn't been predicted much, but there are a couple of reasons why it might make a lot of sense. First, Hader played under new manager Craig Counsell in Milwaukee. The two of them reuniting in Chicago would be pretty cool to see. Hader is also plenty familiar with Wrigley Field, and has yet to allow a single run in his 16 appearances and 20 innings pitched at that historic ballpark.
Additionally, the Cubs don't really have a set closer. Adbert Alzolay broke out in a big way this past season and saved 22 games for Chicago, but could easily revert to a set-up role. Having Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. pitching late in games as well could help the Cubs in a major way, getting their bullpen to the upper echelon of the National League.
It would be nice to see the Cubs actually land someone after striking out on so many other free agents and trades in the last couple of years.