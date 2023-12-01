MLB Rumors: 3 best trade packages the Yankees can make for Juan Soto
With Juan Soto on the trading block, the New York Yankees are a team that is well positioned to make a play for him. These three trade packages could make sense.
By Curt Bishop
2. Juan Soto for Jasson Dominguez and Michael King
Yankees fans may not want to hear it, but a trade for Soto might even require the team to give up somebody like top prospect Jasson Dominguez.
Dominguez reached the Major Leagues late in the regular season and was off to a very good start before injuries cut his season short.
The 20-year-old possesses power from both sides of the plate and could be an ideal replacement for Soto if the Padres do ultimately move on from him. Plus, they would still have Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr.
We've already discussed what Soto would bring to the Yankees. But a trade such as this one would give the Padres controllable Major League-ready talent that could keep them relevant.
With Josh Hader a free agent, King would be a valuable piece in their bullpen. He could be used as a swingman, middle reliever, or a setup option.
This could be a very well-balanced trade that benefits both the Yankees and the Padres. New York would also have the financial resources to pull off a long-term extension for Soto before he hits free agency. He'd have a solid chance at playing for a winner too.