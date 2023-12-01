MLB Rumors: 3 best trade packages the Yankees can make for Juan Soto
With Juan Soto on the trading block, the New York Yankees are a team that is well positioned to make a play for him. These three trade packages could make sense.
By Curt Bishop
The San Diego Padres are increasingly likely to trade slugger Juan Soto this offseason. This comes just over a year after they acquired him from the Washington Nationals.
One team that is expected to be in on him this offseason is the New York Yankees. New York missed the postseason for the first time since 2016, finishing with a record of 82-80.
One thing in particular that the Yankees need is a left-handed power bat, and Soto would provide that if they are to make a trade with the Padres for him.
Here are three trade packages that make sense for the Yankees if they look to add Soto.
1. Juan Soto for Clayton Beeter, Clarke Schmidt, and Oswaldo Cabrera
Of course, it's going to take a massive haul for the Yankees to land Soto, even with him approaching free agency in a year.
This means that it will likely take somebody like top pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. He and Clarke Schmidt would give the Padres two rotation arms to replace Michael Wacha and Blake Snell, both of whom are free agents, while Cabrera would give them a solid left-handed bat and a piece for the future.
The Padres would be acquiring a ton of upside with players that are Major League-ready, or close to reaching that point in the case of Beeter.
The Yankees are essentially overstocked when it comes to right-handed bats in their lineup and could use a lefty power bat to balance things out and complement Anthony Rizzo.
With stars such as Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, and Rizzo in their lineup, Soto would make New York's lineup one of the most fearsome in all of Major League Baseball and give them a chance to compete for an AL East title.