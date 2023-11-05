MLB Rumors: 3 contenders Eduardo Rodriguez could make even stronger
Eduardo Rodriguez has opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers. Expect several teams to shoot their shot.
2. Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves were the best team in baseball during the regular season. By a healthy margin, too. Atlanta won 104 games, thanks in large part to the greatest offense in modern MLB history. The Braves set records with their slugging and managed to get eight players into the All-Star game, including the entire infield.
And yet, the Braves' season ended in frustratingly familiar fashion with a four-game NLDS loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Until the Braves can figure out their postseason bugaboos, it's hard to crown them as National League favorites. Another productive offseason from Alex Anthopoulos and the front office, however, could restore faith in the Braves' juggernaut status.
The Braves' season ended largely because their bats went cold at the wrong time. Ronald Acuña was seldom heard from in the NLDS. The same could be said for Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna. That said, pitching was highlighted by many as the real area of concern for Atlanta. Cold bats happen, but the Braves' pitching staff noticeably paled in comparison to Philadelphia.
Spencer Strider struggled in his postseason outings, but he's a bankable ace more often than not. The real issues lie beyond Strider. Max Fried at full strength is a Cy Young candidate, but he spent most of last season rehabbing from an injury. Kyle Wright is expected to miss all of 2024 now, while Charlie Morton — already on the decline — may very well retire.
So, why not splurge on Rodriguez? The Braves have a lot of expensive pieces on the roster, but there's always justification to spend on a winner. Atlanta has another World Series in its sights, and Rodriguez can help.