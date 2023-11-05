MLB Rumors: 3 contenders Eduardo Rodriguez could make even stronger
Eduardo Rodriguez has opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers. Expect several teams to shoot their shot.
1. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies face a potentially difficult breakup with free agent Aaron Nola, who is seeking a contract in excess of $200 million over eight years. The two sides never came close to an extension during the season. Nola pitched well for the majority of the Phillies' postseason run, but he crumbled in Game 6 of the NLCS. That left a bitter taste, and it could be his last memory with the Philly faithful.
If the Phillies can't agree to terms with Nola, their offseason priority immediately becomes finding his replacement. Nola has been an ironman across nine mostly healthy seasons with the Phillies. Rodriguez doesn't offer the same durability historically, but he's a talented arm. He would also give the Phillies another lefty to join Ranger Suarez behind Zack Wheeler in the pecking order.
Philadelphia has been to two consecutive NLCS. A couple stronger at-bats from Bryce Harper and the like would have sent the Phillies to back-to-back World Series. There isn't a more explosive offensive team in the National League when the Phillies are red-hot. And, with Wheeler still commanding the mound once every five games, Philadelphia should have the arm talent to make another deep run. Especially if Rodriguez is brought into the fold.
Rodriguez will probably come at a lower price than Nola, despite posting a better record and ERA last season. Nola's performance tends to fluctuate rather drastically during the season. Assuming he's healthy, Rodriguez might actually provide a more stable No. 2 behind Wheeler. Plus, he has high-level experience in the postseason, having won the World Series with Boston in 2018.
If Rodriguez wants to join a contender on the east coast, the Phillies might offer his best path to another ring. For the Phillies, it's only natural to peg Rodriguez as a potential fallback option if Nola slips away.