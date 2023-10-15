MLB Rumors: Sure sounds like Aaron Nola's days with Phillies are numbered
Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola could very well be in his final postseason as a member of the organization.
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola is set to be a free agent at the end of this season. First, however, Nola has a few postseason starts to make. Nola's Phillies advanced to the NLCS for the second straight years and will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday.
Nola has been linked to a few destinations -- namely the St. Louis Cardinals, among others. While his first half left much to be desired, Nola still but up solid numbers in the second half. His market value should be at least $20 million per season on a long-term deal. Per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Phillies and Nola never really came close to a contract extension in 2022. That's not a good sign for a potential new deal this winter.
"Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola and the Phillies never came close to reaching a contract extension last winter and it’s unknown whether they can bridge that gap now. Nola was seeking an eight-year contract in excess of $200 million, while the Phillies were hoping to sign him to a four- or five-year deal. Talks broke off, Nola bet on himself and if he continues to pitch well this postseason, he just might get that payday from someone else," Nightengale wrote.
Will the Philadelphia Phillies re-sign Aaron Nola?
Aaron Nola makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals and really any pitcher-needy teams, but he has history with the Phillies. Considering the Phillies recent success, leaving a proven organization for one without the same system depth is risky, even given the amount of money he would likely be offered.
Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt III made it clear the team would be aggressive this offseason, and increase payroll in hopes of maintaining a competitive edge. The pitching staff will need an adjustment, as Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty were traded at the deadline.
A Philadelphia return for Nola could still be in the cards.