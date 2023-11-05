MLB Rumors: 3 contenders Eduardo Rodriguez could make even stronger
Eduardo Rodriguez has opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers. Expect several teams to shoot their shot.
As expected, Eduardo Rodriguez has opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers. He had three years and $49 million remaining, numbers he should easily beat in a market desperate for quality pitchers.
We cannot rule out a potential return to the Tigers, but Rodriguez should have the opportunity to join a contender if he so chooses.
For Detroit, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Rodriguez was a trade rumor favorite before the deadline. He ultimately rejected a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with a full offseason to coordinate his plans with family, a change of scenery feels distinctly possible — maybe even likely.
Rodriguez was a staple atop the Tigers' rotation last season. He struggled with a finger injury late in the campaign, but he was a steadfast presence otherwise. He finished the year 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.153 WHIP, fanning 143 batters in 152.2 innings pitched.
The southpaw generally pitches to contact with a 92 MPH fastball and a spate of breaking balls that he keeps low in the zone.
Here are a few genuine World Series contenders who could have their sights set on Rodriguez this winter.
3. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles won 101 games, enough to claim the No. 1 seed in the American League. It was a storybook season for the MLB's greatest underdog franchise... until the ALDS arrived. The 90-win Texas Rangers sent Baltimore packing with a three-game sweep, exposing the Orioles' stark lack of talent in the pitching rotation.
In today's MLB, it's difficult to truly compete without an ace (or two, or three) in your bullpen. The Orioles leaned on Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, and Dean Kremer in the postseason. The latter two couldn't even make it two innings against Texas.
That won't cut it. Baltimore has built a deep young team with more promising talent still emerging in the farm system. But, none of that matters unless the pitching improves.
The Orioles don't traditionally throw a bunch of money around in free agency, but one big-ticket pitcher feels like a reasonable investment for a team so clearly within striking distance of the World Series. Rodriguez would immediately bolster the top of the Orioles' rotation, giving Baltimore a veteran pitcher with genuine playoffs experience to lean on.
Also of note is Rodriguez's desire to stay on the east coast. He spurned the Dodgers because of it. Perhaps the Orioles' proximity to home and family gives Baltimore an upper hand.