MLB Rumors: 3 Jorge Soler mystery teams no one will see coming
With the offseason winding down, there are still a few free agents who have yet to sign such as Jorge Soler. Here are three mystery teams that nobody will see coming in the Soler sweepstakes
By Curt Bishop
2. Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays are another team that has been quiet this offseason, and they may slip in the standings as a result. They traded away Tyler Glasnow and haven't supplemented other areas of the roster.
Still, their offense looks strong and could be further improved if they make a play for Soler.
Granted, it would have to come at the right price, but since Soler's market has moved relatively slowly, the Rays could wait out the market and get him for a bargain price, as was predicted by Steve Gardner of USA Today.
This would allow Soler to remain in Florida and would also give the Rays a chance to stay competitive in the AL East, which is going to be a dogfight in 2024 with teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles fighting for the top spot in the division.
Soler, Yandy Diaz, and Randy Arozarena in the same lineup would make Tampa Bay an offensive force, especially if the former World Series MVP can repeat his success from 2023 and keep his power numbers up.
We'll have to wait and see how Soler's market develops in the coming weeks.