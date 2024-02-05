MLB Rumors: 3 Jorge Soler mystery teams no one will see coming
With the offseason winding down, there are still a few free agents who have yet to sign such as Jorge Soler. Here are three mystery teams that nobody will see coming in the Soler sweepstakes
By Curt Bishop
1. San Francisco Giants
According to Robert Murray, the Giants were in on slugger Rhys Hoskins before he ultimately signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Given that information, it is very likely that the Giants are still looking for power bats. On the podcast "The Baseball Insiders", Murray listed Soler as a potential fit for San Francisco.
Soler would be a more cost-efficient option for the Giants than somebody like Cody Bellinger, and his bat would give them some extra power, plus a veteran presence to go along with their young core of stars.
The Giants have already proven their desire to win by spending big on Jung Hoo Lee and Jordan Hicks while also trading for Robbie Ray to bolster their rotation. Soler has won two World Series rings and would bring some valuable experience to a team that hasn't won a title in 10 years.
San Francisco was in the Wild Card mix for most of the 2023 season before falling out of contention in September, and the time for them to go big is now in order to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks in a strong NL West division.