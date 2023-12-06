MLB Rumors: 3 Tyler O'Neill trades that would help the Cardinals contend in 2024
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak indicated that Tyler O'Neill may be on his way out. Here are three trades the Cardinals could make involving O'Neill.
By Curt Bishop
2. Tyler O'Neill, Alec Burleson, and Victor Scott II to the Guardians for Emmanuel Clase
Recently, the Cleveland Guardians made their All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase available in trade talks.
In addition to starting pitching, the Cardinals also need some help in their bullpen, and adding a surefire closer in Clase would give their bullpen a completely different look. A back-end trio of Clase, Ryan Helsley, and Giovanny Gallegos would be tough for opponents to deal with.
O'Neill alone won't get the Cardinals an All-Star caliber closer like Clase, but if packaged with the right pieces, it's possible.
Like the Blue Jays, the Guardians are in desperate need of help in the outfield. Burleson and O'Neill would give them two Major League-ready outfielders.
Meanwhile, they would also be getting a rising prospect in Victor Scott II, who has made significant strides in the Cardinals minor league system.
The Cardinals bullpen was as big of an issue in 2023 as their starting rotation, and it contributed heavily to the team losing 91 games and falling short of the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Clase could help balance the team's bullpen in 2024.