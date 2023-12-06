MLB Rumors: 3 Tyler O'Neill trades that would help the Cardinals contend in 2024
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak indicated that Tyler O'Neill may be on his way out. Here are three trades the Cardinals could make involving O'Neill.
By Curt Bishop
3. Tyler O'Neill, Victor Scott II, and Nolan Gorman for Dylan Cease
The Cardinals have been linked to Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease, who is increasingly likely to be traded this offseason.
If the Cardinals are to land Cease and transform into a World Series contender for the first time in almost a decade, it's going to take a massive haul. Again, O'Neill alone won't get the Cardinals the frontline ace that they need.
But if he is packaged with Nolan Gorman and Victor Scott II, a deal could happen. Cease is a frontline starter with swing and miss capability and he also is somebody who can eat innings.
With Tim Anderson and Elvis Andrus both free agents, the White Sox need some help in the middle of their infield. They already signed former Cardinal Paul DeJong to play shortstop, but Gorman could fill the hole at second base.
Cease would make the Cardinals instant title contenders, and it might still be worth checking in with the White Sox to see if a trade is possible.
It may be far-fetched, but the Cardinals need to be aggressive. A fresh start for O'Neill in a different environment could also help him bounce back.