MLB Rumors: 3 Tyler O'Neill trades that would help the Cardinals contend in 2024
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak indicated that Tyler O'Neill may be on his way out. Here are three trades the Cardinals could make involving O'Neill.
By Curt Bishop
On Monday at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak outlined his plan for the team's starting outfield in 2024.
Mozeliak listed Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman, and Jordan Walker as the team's starting outfielders while Dylan Carlson was listed as the team's fourth outfielder. He also confirmed that Tyler O'Neill is receiving trade interest from multiple teams.
Given his injury history, O'Neill will likely not command a hefty return unless packaged with other players teams may have interest in.
Here are three trades involving the speedy young outfielder that the Cardinals could make.
1. Tyler O'Neill to the Blue Jays for Alek Manoah
Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals were linked to right-hander Alek Manoah, who had a dreadful 2023 season with the Toronto Blue Jays on the heels of finishing in the top three in the American League Cy Young race.
In 19 starts, Manoah went 3-9 and posted an ERA of 5.87. He struggled so badly in fact that he was ultimately demoted to the Florida Complex League.
But the Cardinals do need swing-and-miss capability on their pitching staff. Manoah has averaged 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over the first three seasons of his career.
The 25-year-old has the potential to be an ace, so it could be a low-risk, high-reward type trade if the Cardinals pull it off. He could compete for a spot in the rotation and ultimately turn things around. He even has four years of club control left.
Meanwhile, this trade would give O'Neill a fresh start in his native country while also reuniting him with his former teammate in left-hander Genesis Cabrera.
Toronto is in need of help in the outfield, and O'Neill could certainly provide that for them as they look to bounce back from their disappointing loss in the Wild Card Series.