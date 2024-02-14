MLB Rumors: 3 Willy Adames trade packages that would force Brewers’ hand
While the Brewers don't appear to be shopping Willy Adames, any of these three offers would force their hand.
2. The Dodgers continue to play the villain by landing Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the offseason by landing stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tyler Glasnow. Rather than stopping short by not pursuing Adames, the Dodgers can improve their shortstop spot by trading for the Brewers star.
Los Angeles is set to get Gavin Lux back as their starting shortstop after he missed the entire 2023 season with an ACL tear, but with Lux being anything but proven, the Dodgers could look for an upgrade. Adames being under contract for only one year might scare teams away, but the Dodgers seem to have unlimited money, making Adames a possibility for now and for the future.
In this trade, the Dodgers would be landing a shortstop upgrade to improve their chances at winning the 2024 World Series while giving up more years of team control for Gavin Lux, as well as a pitching prospect who can help the Brewers right away.
The Dodgers do this for the reason of trying to win right now. Adames gives them a better chance of doing so, and Grove is nothing more than depth at this point. Grove can compete for a spot in a lackluster Brewers rotation and can potentially be a long-term piece for them.