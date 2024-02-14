MLB Rumors: 3 Willy Adames trade packages that would force Brewers’ hand
While the Brewers don't appear to be shopping Willy Adames, any of these three offers would force their hand.
Out of nowhere, the Milwaukee Brewers decided to trade ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for two players and a draft pick. Burnes being dealt wouldn't have been surprising at the beginning of the offseason, but the Brewers continuously said Burnes was unlikely to go anywhere. After signing Rhys Hoskins right before executing the Burnes deal, there was no reason to believe they'd suddenly change course towards a rebuild but low and behold, Burnes is an Oriole.
Milwaukee trading Burnes sends all sorts of mixed signals as to what their goals are for the 2024 season. This season was seen by many as their last chance to compete with the core that remained in place, but with Burnes gone, their chances of seriously competing are non-existent.
Burnes was seen as a possible trade candidate because the 2024 season is his final one under team control. The same can be said about shortstop Willy Adames who at this point feels extremely unlikely to re-sign. With Adames not in Milwaukee's long-term plans and the Brewers unlikely to compete this season, trading him is a no-brainer. With these three offers, the Brewers might be rushed to do it now rather than waiting until the trade deadline.
3. The Marlins finally get their shortstop but pay a steep price
The Miami Marlins are a team in desperate need of a shortstop. Last season, Marlins shortstops ranked last in the majors in WRC+ (55) and 29th in fWAR (-0.4). The Marlins have added to their depth a bit by trading for guys like Nick Gordon and Vidal Brujan this offseason, but with Jon Berti projected to be their starter as of now, things look awfully bleak. That'd change if they got Adames.
By acquiring Adames, the Marlins would be getting a player who can hit right in the middle of their order and produce on both sides of the ball. After surprisingly squeaking into the playoffs last season, their chances would improve drastically of getting back to October and maybe even winning a game or series if they go from the worst shortstop situation in the majors to acquiring a top-10 shortstop in Adames.
The price Miami would pay to get this done is steep, but they'd be dealing from a strength. Even with former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara set to miss the entire season, the Marlins have one of the best and youngest rotations in the league with Eury Perez, Jesus Luzardo, and Braxton Garrett leading the way.
Trading a young arm as talented as Edward Cabrera for one year of Willy Adames would sting, but the Marlins can look to extend Adames, and Cabrera, while talented, has not put it together at the MLB level. His 4.01 career ERA in 43 MLB appearances is respectable, but he's had major issues with command. Those command issues have only gotten worse as he's progressed, with Cabrera issuing 6.0 BB/9 in 2023. Perhaps the Brewers can help him in that regard.
Whether this is a deal that the Marlins would realistically offer is something that can be debated, but Cabrera is reportedly available, and his availability in an Adames trade would undoubtedly make the Brewers accept.