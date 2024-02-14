MLB Rumors: 3 Willy Adames trade packages that would force Brewers’ hand
While the Brewers don't appear to be shopping Willy Adames, any of these three offers would force their hand.
1. The Rays re-acquire Willy Adames in offseason blockbuster
The Tampa Bay Rays were the team that traded Willy Adames to the Brewers in the 2021 season. Whether they'd want to re-acquire him, especially with his struggles hitting at Tropicana Field remains to be seen, but there is not a better option out there at the moment.
The Rays are in a bit of a pickle at the shortstop position with Wander Franco's MLB career in question. The Rays traded for Jose Caballero who is a solid defender at the position, but losing Franco's bat and not even trying to replace it sounds like a bad idea. The Orioles and Yankees have gotten significantly better, while the Rays, after trading Tyler Glasnow, appear to be worse at least on paper.
By trading for Adames, the Rays will inch themselves closer to teams like the Orioles and Yankees while not giving up a monster haul. Osleivis Basabe is an MLB-ready shortstop who can play the position for Milwaukee, and while losing their top pitching prospect Mason Montgomery hurts, the Rays have enough pitching depth to offset the loss.
This would be the kind of win-now trade we don't often see the Rays make. It'd give them a better chance at winning this season, and would give the Brewers a pair of players who can contribute now or in the very near future.