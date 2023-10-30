MLB Rumors: 4 contenders that should make a run at Corbin Burnes trade
Corbin Burnes can change the outlook of any rotation. But these contenders should eye a trade for the Brewers ace this offseason.
3. The New York Mets should make a run at a Corbin Burnes trade
The 2023 season was an utter disaster for the New York Mets. There's just no other way to slice it. They entered the year with World Series aspirations and wound up being sellers at the trade deadline.
New York faltered from the start mainly because of their starting pitching. After trading both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the deadline, the Mets starting staff is razor thin. They do have Kodai Senga who ascended into the Cy Young conversation in his first season with the Mets, and they also have Jose Quintana who is a nice mid-rotation arm, but after them, there's not much.
Adding Burnes to pair with Senga at the top of the rotation should help catapult the Mets right back into contention. The problem, of course, is the one year of control, but with Steve Cohen's wallet, the Mets shouldn't worry too much there.
New York now has David Stearns running the show. Stearns was with the Brewers before taking this Mets job, overseeing the entirety of Burnes' career. They also could very well sign Craig Counsell to be his manager. Both Stearns and Counsell know just how good Corbin Burnes is and whether Counsell comes or not, the Mets should make a very serious run at acquiring him.