MLB Rumors: 4 contenders that should make a run at Corbin Burnes trade
Corbin Burnes can change the outlook of any rotation. But these contenders should eye a trade for the Brewers ace this offseason.
The Milwaukee Brewers bowed out of the postseason in disappointing fashion, getting swept on their home field by the Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that won eight fewer games than them in the regular season. This felt like one of Milwaukee's better chances to make a deep run in October with the team they had, but they failed to even win a game.
A big reason the Brewers were a team so many people felt could make a run was because of their pitching. Corbin Burnes, of course, is the ace of their elite staff, and he had another awesome year.
In a perfect world, Milwaukee would try and make another push with Burnes leading the way, but the offseason has already gotten off to a rough start. Brandon Woodruff is expected to miss most if not the entire 2024 season due to injury, and Craig Counsell is a free agent taking interviews with other teams. On top of it all, Burnes is a free agent after the 2024 season and could ask for more money than the Brewers would be comfortable spending.
Because of all of the uncertainty surrounding the state of this Brewers team, Burnes is one of the pitchers listed in Bob Nightengale's recent article for USA Today that he believes will be available this offseason. It'd take a lot, but these teams should look to add him to their staff.
4. The Los Angeles Dodgers should make a run at a Corbin Burnes trade
After the Diamondbacks swept the Brewers, they promptly went up against their division rival Dodgers and swept them. The Dodgers failed to win a playoff game after winning 100 games in the regular season. The biggest reason why was their pitching.
Injuries really doomed them, but their trio of Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller, and Lance Lynn combined to allow 13 runs while recording just 14 outs. In other words, the Dodgers never had a chance because of how awful their starting pitching was. I mean, Lance Lynn allowed four home runs in a row!
Adding Corbin Burnes to this rotation gives them a surefire ace that they desperately need. They should be getting Walker Buehler back, but who knows how good he'll be after missing the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Clayton Kershaw might re-sign if he doesn't retire, but he's getting older and is extremely injury-prone. Guys like Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, and Emmet Sheehan are young with potential, but very unproven.
The Dodgers are a team that has shown that they're willing to take a gamble acquiring a player with just one year of control, as they acquired Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season. The Dodgers then wound up convincing Betts to extend. Burnes might not extend right away, but the Dodgers have just about everything anyone could want to offer them. Money, location, and a winner. They have the need and the prospect capital to get him.