MLB Rumors: 4 contenders that should make a run at Corbin Burnes trade
Corbin Burnes can change the outlook of any rotation. But these contenders should eye a trade for the Brewers ace this offseason.
2. The Boston Red Sox should make a run at a Corbin Burnes trade
The reason that the Boston Red Sox aren't considered a true contender right now is because their pitching is very lackluster. The Red Sox finished last in the AL East with a 78-84 record, and ranked 22nd in starting pitcher ERA.
Chris Sale is expected to play a role, but who knows how healthy or productive he'll be at this point. Brayan Bello had some nice stretches for Boston this past season, but is far from proven. The same can be said for guys like Kutter Crawford and Nick Pivetta. Boston lacks anything close to an ace. Burnes is one of the best players in baseball.
The Red Sox currently have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and also have some young major leaguers they can look to trade for pitching as well. Going after a guy like Burnes to really make this team a contender with the offense they have makes a lot of sense.
The Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom because the team wasn't winning enough. Bloom didn't acquire enough pitching. Burnes is the best pitcher available, and should be squarely on Craig Breslow's radar.