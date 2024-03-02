4 teams that really missed the boat on Matt Chapman bargain buy
These four teams missed out on what could look like one of the biggest bargains of the offseason by letting Matt Chapman sign with the Giants.
2. The Cubs should've addressed their biggest need by signing Matt Chapman
The Chicago Cubs did what they had to do entering this offseason. They re-signed Cody Bellinger. The terms of the deal aren't as team-friendly as fans may think, but the bottom line is they got their guy. Bellinger increases Chicago's chances at winning a weak NL Central dramatically, but adding Chapman could've made them clear favorites.
The weakest spot position player-wise on this Cubs team is the hot corner. New acquisition Michael Busch is expected to play first base, leaving one of Patrick Wisdom or Nick Madrigal to man the hot corner. The Cubs could potentially use Christopher Morel there, but Morel is best suited to be a DH with his defensive limitations.
Chapman could've made one of the best lineups in the NL just that much better while also giving them yet another defensive wizard to put alongside Gold Glovers Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson.
Part of why Chapman to the Cubs was a bit unappealing was because one of their top prospects, Matt Shaw, looks like their third baseman of the future, but with how this deal is structured, Chapman could've been a Cub for one year before signing elsewhere long-term, opening the door for Shaw to step in. On a cheap short-term deal, the Cubs missed the boat by not signing Chapman when they now have to rely on guys like Wisdom and Madrigal to play a majority of the time at third base.