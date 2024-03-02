4 teams that really missed the boat on Matt Chapman bargain buy
These four teams missed out on what could look like one of the biggest bargains of the offseason by letting Matt Chapman sign with the Giants.
3. The Blue Jays should've re-signed Matt Chapman if this was all that it took
It's understandable that the Toronto Blue Jays had no interest in signing Chapman to the lengthy deal he seeked entering the offseason. Chapman got off to an unbelievable start but really slowed down as the season progressed, and wound up hitting free agency at an inopportune time.
While Chapman's platform year was not one that he or the team wanted to see, it's pretty clear that he's a better player than he was in 2023. His 108 OPS+ this past season wound up being the second-lowest mark of his seven-year career. Even with that being said, he was a tick above average as a hitter, and won his fourth Gold Glove Award.
What Chapman is hoping for in this deal he signed with the Giants is to have a great first year, opt-out, and then really cash in next offseason. Even if Chapman never opted out, the Jays would've only been stuck with him for three years at under $20 million annually. Seems like great value for an elite defender who you can rely on to play 140+ games and hit 20+ home runs.
Right now, the Jays have no clear starter at the hot corner. Players like Cavan Biggio, Davis Schneider, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Santiago Espinal, and even Justin Turner should see plenty of reps there. They have a ton of MLB-caliber infielders, but the only proven starter of the bunch is Turner who at age 39 is probably suited best for a DH spot anyway.
The Jays look a bit worse on paper than they were last season now that a Chapman reunion is off the table which is a major issue considering the fact that they were swept in the Wild Card round last season.